Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CEV opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.