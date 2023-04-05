Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Purchases 715 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company's stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $274.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $678.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.78, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $280.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

