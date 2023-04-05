Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 66,693 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,693 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,519,000 after buying an additional 7,782,994 shares during the period. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $21,605,000.

Shares of BATS ICSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.13. 1,134,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

