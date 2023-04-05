Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 3,467 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMF. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 52.6% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,354,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,909 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $2,114,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 683,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 77,475 shares during the period.

In other news, President James C. Baker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 217,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,966.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KMF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. 41,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,208. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

