Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 22,203 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 28,105.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.52. 3,240,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,833,301. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.