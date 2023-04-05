Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACLS traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.72. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.89.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

