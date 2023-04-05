Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,034 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,892,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,162 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after acquiring an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,746,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,585,000.

NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.75. 334,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,409. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $52.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

