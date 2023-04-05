Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 559.1% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $180,811,000 after buying an additional 1,498,720 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after buying an additional 1,494,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $119,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,707,213. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average is $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

