Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.81. 570,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544,459. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

