Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,090 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.99. 9,014,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,939,813. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

