Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,800 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,901,000 after purchasing an additional 511,524 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,324,000 after purchasing an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 817,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,572,000 after purchasing an additional 93,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.50. 312,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,500. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $104.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.44.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.