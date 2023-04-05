Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 936 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,289 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.17. 1,250,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,229,849. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $187.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.14.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

