Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 1,391 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,589,000 after acquiring an additional 387,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,595,000 after acquiring an additional 224,493 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNW traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.32. 195,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,064. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNW. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

