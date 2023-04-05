Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,200 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 28th total of 425,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyadic International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in Dyadic International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 57,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dyadic International in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Dyadic International Price Performance

Dyadic International Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

