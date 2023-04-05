DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after buying an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after buying an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $50,341,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $26,718,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.82. 947,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.03. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.