Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 7,841 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,220,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EME stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.30. 31,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,906. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.93. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $169.88.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

