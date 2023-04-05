Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,579 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

FICO traded down $5.42 on Wednesday, hitting $683.87. 8,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,313. The business has a 50-day moving average of $681.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.95. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $711.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163 in the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

