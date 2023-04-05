Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.66. 120,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,818. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

