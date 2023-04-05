Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 299.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,646 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 342,056 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.45. 1,213,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,479,758. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

