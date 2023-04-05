Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Crown by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Crown by 13,132.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,251,000 after buying an additional 2,308,801 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 169,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after buying an additional 30,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $35,600,000.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE CCK traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.52. The company had a trading volume of 70,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,647. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading

