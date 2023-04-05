Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $21.44 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 151.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,329 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.0% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Tractor Supply worth $21,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.4 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.10.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.32. 163,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.31 and a 200 day moving average of $218.26. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $242.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

