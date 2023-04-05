Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $13.85 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 193.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,840 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 0.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of APH traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.87. The company had a trading volume of 271,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,783. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

