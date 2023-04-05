Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 201.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,581 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,988. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.40. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

