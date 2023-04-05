Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 326.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,681 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 124.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,446.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $321,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 251,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 125,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,931. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $76.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.