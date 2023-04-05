Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 16,585 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 143.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises 0.8% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of TransDigm Group worth $17,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 148.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.00.

NYSE TDG traded down $9.10 on Wednesday, reaching $726.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,772. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $772.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $731.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $645.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total value of $4,558,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,113,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,113,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,393 shares of company stock valued at $209,059,496. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

