Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 555,015 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 135.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 965,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $31,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $27.73. 12,476,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,484,555. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

