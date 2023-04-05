Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) by 109.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DOUG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 145,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,903. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $7.31.

Douglas Elliman Dividend Announcement

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.80 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Douglas Elliman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

Douglas Elliman Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

