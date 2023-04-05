DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DLY opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after buying an additional 55,990 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 47,174 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 197,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 72,141 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 71,946 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.