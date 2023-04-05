Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $15.26. Domo shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 293,213 shares.

Specifically, EVP Daren Thayne sold 5,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $72,044.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 5,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $72,044.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 350,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,368.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,810 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,705.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 502,310 shares of company stock worth $7,059,379 and have sold 8,976 shares worth $112,810. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Domo Trading Up 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $79.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Domo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Domo by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Domo by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Domo by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

