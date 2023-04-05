Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 551,033 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 339% from the previous session’s volume of 125,450 shares.The stock last traded at $72.13 and had previously closed at $72.55.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $513.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 107.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.