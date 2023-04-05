Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97.
Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.
