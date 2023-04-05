DeXe One Day Volume Tops $1.60 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One DeXe token can now be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00009919 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeXe has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $102.88 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DeXe Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,993.12542367 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.72375534 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,851,357.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

