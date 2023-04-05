Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Short Interest Up 5.4% in March

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,220,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 28th total of 35,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Denison Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.41 million, a P/E ratio of 103.10 and a beta of 1.83. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Denison Mines by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 27,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Denison Mines by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Denison Mines by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,981 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

