DEI (DEI) Price Up 5.8% This Week

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $3,264.14 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEI has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000877 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.46 or 0.00330810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011771 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.