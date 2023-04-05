DeFiChain Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $352.70 million and $5.39 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,001,536,934 coins and its circulating supply is 683,904,719 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

