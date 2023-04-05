Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $14.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $383.43. 532,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,372. The company has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.36.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

