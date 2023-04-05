Decatur Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.03 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.5% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $41,267,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,430 shares of company stock worth $14,425,082 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.76. 179,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,302. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $233.01 and a 52-week high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. SVB Securities cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

