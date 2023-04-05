Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. 2,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 27,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Danakali Trading Up 15.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.

About Danakali

Danakali Ltd. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on gold, nickel, potash prospects, and base metals. Its project include Colluli Potash located in Eritrea, East Africa. The company was founded on August 21, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

