D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 6,734 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 36,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of TKC stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.44.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

