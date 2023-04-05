Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 463,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 700,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

CTKB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.22 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $213,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,740,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,511,747.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $38,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $213,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,740,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,511,747.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,343 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 54.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

