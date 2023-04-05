Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,233 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.