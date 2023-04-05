Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815,451 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,069,000 after acquiring an additional 398,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,146,000 after acquiring an additional 310,865 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,274,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,886,000 after purchasing an additional 297,089 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $151.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

