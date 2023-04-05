Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 310,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,231,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,002,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $450.53 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $467.88 and a 200-day moving average of $451.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

