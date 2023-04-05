Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 31,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.