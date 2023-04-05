Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,560,000 after purchasing an additional 131,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,735,000 after buying an additional 55,024 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after buying an additional 324,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,129,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after buying an additional 685,845 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

SRPT opened at $138.58 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $159.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.42 and a 200-day moving average of $122.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The company had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.11.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.