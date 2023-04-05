Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.11.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $138.58 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $159.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.44 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.