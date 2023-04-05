Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 80,195 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.