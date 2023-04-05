Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 26.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $5,087,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2,572.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AZN opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.28.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

