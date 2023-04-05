Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 80,195 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 290,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,799,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

RQI opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

