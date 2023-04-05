Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,536 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GS opened at $322.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $346.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

